persistente URL: kreidefossilien.de/1806

Franke, 1928. Die Foraminiferen der Oberen Kreide Nord- und Mitteldeutschlands

Einband A. Franke über Foraminiferen
Adolf Franke, 1928. Die Foraminiferen der Oberen Kreide Nord- und Mitteldeutschlands. Abhandlungen der Preußischen Geologischen Landesanstalt, Neue Folge (Akademie-Verlag) Berlin 111>: 1–207.

Tafel XI (11) fehlt in der PDF

 