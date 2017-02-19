Stand:
persistente URL: kreidefossilien.de/1806
persistente URL: kreidefossilien.de/1806
Franke, 1928. Die Foraminiferen der Oberen Kreide Nord- und Mitteldeutschlandstags: franke, foraminifera, dresden, pirna
Adolf Franke, 1928. Die Foraminiferen der Oberen Kreide Nord- und Mitteldeutschlands. Abhandlungen der Preußischen Geologischen Landesanstalt, Neue Folge (Akademie-Verlag) Berlin 111>: 1–207.
Read online
Abstract
no abstract available
Pictures from the publication
TaxonFinder
Taxonomic ranks shown on mouse-hover may differ from the taxonomic alignment in the publication. Because of the multiple appearances of genera in different taxonomic kingdoms (e.g. Siphonia is a genus in Protozoa→Granuloreticulosea and Animalia→Demospongea) you should verify the taxon (its rank) with the publications description or the link to the Paleobiology Database. Additionally, due to the lack of data at the source "Catalog of Life" perhaps no further data for an extinct taxon is provided here at all.
Related
literature
other content on kreidefossilien.de
additional Info
Tafel XI (11) fehlt in der PDF
Sources
Downloads
Check also "Sources" for further possibilities to download the data (image-quality may differ depending on the source).
Details zum Ablauf der Arbeiten (Bürgerinformation der DEGES): http://www.b-172.de/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/2016-12-06-PM-Deges.pdf vor 1 Monat, 1 Woche
Bessere frei verfügbare Höhendaten gibt es unter http://www.eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/data/eu-dem Für… vor 4 Monaten, 3 Wochen
4652 Lohsa und 4653 Uhyst sind falsch verlinkt (verweisen aud 4752 und 4753) vor 4 Monaten, 4 Wochen
Stimmt. Im Erläuterungsheft sind beide Sektionen zusammengefasst, die Karte der Auflage in… vor 5 Monaten